India's L&T says HSBC to buy its mutual fund arm for $425 mln

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it is selling its mutual fund operations to HSBC Asset Management Private Ltd for $425 million in order to assist its lending business.

HSBC HSBA.L intends to merge L&T Investment Management Limited with its existing $1.6 billion asset management business in India, L&T LTFH.NS said in a statement.

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said the HSBC deal was in line with L&T's aim of "unlocking value" from its subsidiaries, adding this would help it to strengthen its balance sheet for its lending business.

L&T Investment Management Limited has asset under management of over 800 billion Indian rupees ($10.65 billion) and offers a basket of equity, fixed income and hybrid schemes to both retail and institutional investors, L&T said.

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisers to L&T.

($1 = 75.1020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.