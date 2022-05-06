India's L&T Infotech, Mindtree to merge ops to form large-scale IT firm

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Indian IT services company L&T Infotech (LTI) LRTI.NS said on Friday it would merge its operations with Mindtree Ltd MINT.NS, forming a large-scale player to take on bigger competitors in the country's booming IT industry.

"The proposed integration will see L&T Infotech and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion," L&T Infotech said in a statement.

Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree, the statement said, adding the combined entity will be called as LTIMindtree.

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) acquired Mindtree in 2019, following a rare hostile bid for a controlling stake, the first such pursuit in India's software services industry. (https://reut.rs/36ob6ep)

L&T's push for scale in the high-growth software industry follows a pandemic-led surge in demand for digitalisation, as global businesses invest billions of dollars in cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure and cyber security.

"This (merger) will help us emerge as a partner of choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive

employee value proposition," S. N. Subrahmanyan, vice-chairman of Mindtree, said in a statement.

Sector giants, including Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, Infosys INFY.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS, have been securing larger contracts and investing heavily on services like cloud infrastructure and data analytics. India's tech industry reached over $220 billion in revenue in FY2022.

L&T owns a little over 60% in Mindtree and a 74% stake in L&T Infotech.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.