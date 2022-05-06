India's L&T Infotech, Mindtree to merge operations

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Indian IT services company L&T Infotech LRTI.NS said on Friday it will merge its operations with Mindtree Ltd MINT.NS to take on bigger competitors in the country's booming IT industry.

Larsen & Toubro LART.NS, which acquired Mindtree in 2019, owns a little over 60% in the company and a 74% stake in L&T Infotech.

