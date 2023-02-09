Markets

India's Life Insurance Corp posts 27-fold jump in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 09, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS reported a 27-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as it recognised a gain due to changes in its accounting policy.

The company posted a profit after tax of 63.34 billion rupees ($767.80 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 2.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net premium income grew 14.5% to 1.12 trillion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 82.4950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

