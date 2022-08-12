India's Life Insurance Corp June-quarter premium income jumps

BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) LIFI.NS reported a 20.4% rise in June-quarter net premium income on Friday, as it gained market share.

LIC, India's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, said net premium income rose to 983.52 billion rupees ($12.34 billion) from 817.21 billion rupees a year ago.

Profit for the three months ended June 30 stood at 6.83 billion rupees, compared with 29.4 million rupees in the COVID-hit quarter a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 79.6830 Indian rupees)

