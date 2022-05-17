India's LIC shares tumble in market debut after record IPO

By Nupur Anand

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) LIFI.NS slid 5% in their market debut on Tuesday, with sentiment hurt by recent market volatility.

The government raised about $2.7 billion from selling a 3.5% stake in the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, marking India's biggest IPO to date.

The IPO was priced last week at 949 Indian rupees, the top of the indicated range.

Shares were trading at 900 rupees on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

