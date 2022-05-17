India's LIC shares set to slide in market debut after record IPO

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) LIFI.NS were on track to debut at an 8% discount to their IPO price on Tuesday.

LIC shares were trading at 872 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the offer price of 949 rupees.

