India's LIC Q1 profit jumps on transfer of money to shareholder fund

August 10, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS posted a fourteen-fold surge in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the insurer moved 74.92 billion rupees to its shareholders' fund.

The company posted a profit after tax of 95.44 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to 6.83 billion rupees a year ago.

Net premium income was mostly flat at 983.63 billion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

The state-owned insurer has been transferring money from its non-participating fund to the shareholders' fund to boost its profitability.

Reuters reported last year that the insurer was planning to transfer 1.8 trillion rupees from policyholders' funds into a fund earmarked to pay dividends or issue bonus shares.

Its solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, improved marginally to 1.89 compared with 1.88 last year.

Shares of LIC closed down 0.35% ahead of the results, falling 6% so far this year.

($1 = 82.6110 Indian rupees)

