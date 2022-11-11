India's LIC profit surges on $1.8 bln boost to shareholders' fund

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

November 11, 2022 — 09:56 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam, Nishit Navin, Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

Updates with details, background

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS posted a more than 11-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the country's largest insurer moved 142.72 billion rupees to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth.

Profit after tax surged to 159.52 billion Indian rupees ($1.98 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 14.34 billion rupees a year earlier.

LIC said it transferred 142.72 billion rupees from its non-participating fund to shareholders' fund.

Reuters reported last month that the insurer was planning to transfer nearly $22 billion from policy holders' funds into a fund earmarked to pay dividends or issue bonus shares.

LIC's other income also surged after the insurer recognised a gain of 66.27 billion rupees as interest on refund of income tax for earlier financial years.

Net premium income rose more than 26% to 1.32 trillion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

LIC, which listed in May following a record $2.7 billion share sale, has seen its stock tumble over 28% from the listing price of 872 rupees.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam, Nishit Navin and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; nishit.navin@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.