Markets

India's LIC posts Q3 profit surge on boost to shareholders' fund

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 09, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS said on Thursday its third-quarter profit surged 27-fold, as premium income improved and it moved 56.7 billion rupees ($687.63 million) to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth.

The country's largest insurer posted a profit after tax of 63.34 billion rupees for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 2.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net premium income grew 14.5% to 1.12 trillion rupees in the quarter. The insurer, which is largely reliant on an army of agents, said policies sold in the nine months ended Dec. 31 rose nearly 2% year-on-year to 12.9 million.

Its solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 1.85 from 1.77 a year earlier.

The company's gross value of new business (VNB), which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, stood at 71.87 billion rupees, while VNB margins came in at 19.1%.

The insurer has been a target of protests by the country's opposition political parties, which have been pressing for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the Adani Group.

LIC, which has made investments worth over $4 billion - or about 1% of its assets under management - in Adani Group companies, has maintained that its customers need not worry about the exposure to Adani firms.

($1 = 82.4570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.