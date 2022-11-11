India's LIC posts jump in second-quarter profit

November 11, 2022 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS reported a more than 11-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the country's largest insurer recognised a gain due to changes in its accounting policy.

The insurer posted a profit after tax of 159.52 billion Indian rupees ($1.98 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to 14.34 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net premium income rose more than 26% to 1.32 trillion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

