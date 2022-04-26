India's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources

Contributor
Nupur Anand Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

India's Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, sources said.

Mumbai, April 26 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, sources said.

The Indian government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in state-owned insurance behemoth and the IPO is likely to open in the first week of May.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters