India's LIC jumps 9% after surge in qtrly profit

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

November 13, 2022 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS rose as much as 9.1% on Monday, their best intra-day percentage gain since listing in May, after the country's largest insurer reported a surge in quarterly profit on Friday.

LIC's profit after tax surged to 159.52 billion Indian rupees ($1.98 billion) in the July-September quarter, from 14.34 billion rupees a year earlier, boosted mainly by the transfer of nearly $1.8 billion from policy holders' fund to shareholders' fund. ($1 = 80.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

