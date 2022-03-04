India's LIC IPO set to be delayed to next fiscal year - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Indian state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is set to be delayed into the next financial year due to the market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News said in a report, citing sources.

In what will be the biggest stock offering in India, the government had plans to raise about $8 billion by selling 5% of LIC's stake this month before the fiscal year ends on March 31.

LIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query seeking comments.

