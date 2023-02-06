India's LIC Housing Finance says profit tumbles 37% as costs weigh

Corrects impairment charge in third paragraph to 7.63 billion rupees, from 76.3 billion rupees

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd LICH.NS reported a 37% decline in third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by higher financing costs and as impairment charges more than doubled.

The company, a unit of Life Insurance Corp of India LIFI.NS, said net profit fell to 4.80 billion rupees ($58 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 7.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based lender said its impairment costs on financial instruments surged 114.5% to 7.63 billion rupees.

However, the bigger dampener on results was from finance costs that surged 19.4%, accounting for 80% of total expenses, which increased 28.6% to 52.83 billion rupees.

Housing demand has remained strong in India, despite a flurry of interest rate hikes last year, as a burgeoning rising middle class buys real estate. But higher funding costs have compressed net interest margins and net interest income.

LIC Housing's interest income rose 16.8% to 58.39 billion rupees in the quarter.

The company's shares closed down 2.9% ahead of the results on Monday. They have fallen just over 6% so far this year, less than half the roughly 12% drop in LIC's shares. ($1 = 82.7440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

