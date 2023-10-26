News & Insights

Commodities

India's lentils imports from Canada keep flowing despite tensions

Credit: REUTERS/Babu Babu

October 26, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India has been receiving steady supplies of lentils from its top supplier Canada, which has helped the South Asian country to increase imports in the first 10 months of 2023, a senior government official told reporters on Thursday.

India imported 1.09 million metric tons of lentils, including 463,000 tons from Canada, during January to October, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.