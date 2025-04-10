Bitcoin Magazine



India’s Leading Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange Unocoin Integrates Lightning

Unocoin, one of India’s longest-standing bitcoin and crypto exchanges, has announced the successful integration of the Lightning Network, a second-layer protocol designed to enable fast and low-cost bitcoin transactions. The integration is powered by Voltage, a U.S.-based infrastructure provider known for its enterprise-grade Lightning solutions.

This development marks a significant step forward for bitcoin utility in India, especially in the context of rising demand for scalable and cost-effective transactions. By adopting the Lightning Network, Unocoin aims to offer its users instant bitcoin settlements and, in the near future, Tether (USDT) transfers via the same network.

“We continuously seek ways to improve transaction efficiency and cost-effectiveness for our users. With the Lightning Network, powered by Voltage, Unocoin is enabling the fastest, lowest-cost bitcoin and Tether transfers,” said Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO of Unocoin.

Unocoin’s move comes at a time when the Indian crypto landscape continues to face regulatory headwinds. While several exchanges have scaled down or exited the market, Unocoin has remained resilient, maintaining operations and user trust. The exchange’s adoption of Lightning technology reinforces its position as a leader in innovation within the country’s bitcoin and crypto sector.

“The Lightning Network represents a revolutionary leap in bitcoin scalability, enabling fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions,” said Graham Krizek, CEO and Founder of Voltage. “By partnering with Unocoin, we aim to bring these benefits to millions of users in India, fostering greater adoption and utility of bitcoin in daily transactions.”

