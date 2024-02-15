News & Insights

Commodities

India's law enforcement agency summons offices of foreign airlines in country - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

February 15, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's law enforcement agency overseeing indirect taxes has summoned Indian offices of international airlines over alleged tax evasion on import of services, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday citing sources.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) was seeking clarification over payment of crew salaries and staff expenses at the offices of the international airlines, the report said.

The report named British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAG.L, Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI and Thai Airways THAI.BK, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabia Airlines, Emirates, Oman Airlines and Air Arabia as the airlines under the DGGI scanner.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.