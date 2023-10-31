News & Insights

India's Larsen & Toubro tops Q2 profit estimates on growth in infra projects

October 31, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) <LART.NS> topped second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong growth in its mainstay infrastructure projects segment.

Consolidated net profit after tax rose 44.6% to 32.23 billion rupees ($387.08 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 29.19 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

A federal capex push ahead of the 2024 elections and buoyant private consumption has been driving growth at the Mumbai-based company, L&T earlier said in its latest annual report.

Infrastructure projects, its biggest segment, logged orders worth 279.90 billion rupees, with international orders contributing 24%.

The company said it is investing 8.3 billion rupees to set up a unit for semiconductor chip design and product ownership.

Due to the variety and scale of orders under its portfolio, L&T's results are often seen as a bellwether for capital expenditure in the Indian economy.

Its revenue from operations rose more than 19% to 510.24 billion rupees, with international revenues contributing about 43%.

"Investment activity is benefiting from continuing public sector capex with growth being witnessed in steel consumption, cement production as well as in imports and production of capital goods," the company said in a statement.

It added that it did not see any impact on order execution and remained optimistic about fresh projects, even as the recent Middle East conflict raised concerns about the potential increase in crude prices.

Shares of L&T closed flat ahead of results, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down 0.32%.

($1 = 83.2643 Indian rupees)

