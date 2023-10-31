News & Insights

India's Larsen & Toubro tops Q2 profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

October 31, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro topped second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong demand in its mainstay infrastructure projects segment.

Consolidated net profit after tax rose 44.6% to 32.23 billion rupees ($387.08 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts average estimate of 29.19 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2643 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;)) Keywords: L&T RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIC)

