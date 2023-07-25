News & Insights

India's Larsen & Toubro posts Q1 profit beat, approves $1.22 bln share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 25, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro LART.NS reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong performance at its core engineering and construction business, and approved buyback of shares worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.22 billion).

L&T's consolidated net profit after tax surged 46.5% to 24.93 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 19.74 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

The engineering company's order inflow jumped 57% during the quarter, taking its consolidated order book to 4.13 trillion rupees.

The company's infrastructure projects, its biggest segment, logged orders worth 400.51 billion rupees, with international orders contributing 35%, up from 183.43 billion rupees last year.

The company's focus will remain on cash generation and capital allocation, it said in a statement, adding that it also expects growth momentum to continue on higher government capex allocation, stable inflation and easing global supply bottlenecks.

L&T's results are often seen as a key indicator of capital expenditure in the Indian economy, due to the diverse nature and scale of projects under the company's portfolio.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose about 34% year-on-year to 478.82 billion rupees.

L&T said that the share buyback will take place via a tender offer at price of 3,000 rupees per share and also declared a special dividend of 6 rupees per share.

Shares of L&T closed 1.7% lower ahead of results, while benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed up 0.04%.

($1 = 81.8173 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

