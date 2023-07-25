News & Insights

India's Larsen & Toubro posts Q1 profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 25, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro LART.NS reported a bigger-than-expected 46.5% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong performance at its core engineering and construction business, and it also approved buyback of shares worth up to 100 billion rupees.

L&T's consolidated net profit after tax rose to 24.93 billion rupees ($304.53 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 17.02 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 19.74 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.8644 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

