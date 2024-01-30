India's Larsen & Toubro misses Q3 profit estimates on higher costs

By Hritam Mukherjee and Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Larsen and Toubro (L&T) LART.NS reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Tuesday as higher costs countered sustained infrastructure demand.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15% to 29.47 billion rupees ($355 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' estimates of 33.04 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Owing to the variety and scale of orders under its portfolio, L&T's results are often seen as a bellwether for capital expenditure in the Indian economy.

Total expenses jumped more than 19% to 511.94 billion rupees, overshadowing an 18.8% rise in revenue from operations - its slowest topline growth since the last two quarters.

An upbeat capital expenditure environment, helped by the government's spending push ahead of the general polls this year, had benefitted Indian construction companies.

However, analysts said the capex enthusiasm is moderating as elections near, with slowed tendering activity amid fewer project announcements.

The company said in a post-earnings call that while it does not expect robust orders over the next two quarters due to the elections, it has a strong order backlog and expects the international order momentum to continue.

At the group level, L&T received orders worth 759.90 billion rupees during the quarter, a 25% increase year-on-year. International orders comprised 67% of the total order inflow.

Besides India, the company operates in Africa, South-East Asia and the Middle East, a key market.

The company's shares closed 2% lower ahead of the results.

($1 = 83.0890 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Sethuraman N R in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.