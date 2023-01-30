India's Larsen and Toubro third-quarter profit misses on moderate order growth

January 30, 2023

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro LART.NS reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday, as moderate growth in order inflows hurt the infrastructure company.

L&T's net profit grew over 24% to 25.53 billion Indian rupees ($313.25 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

However, that missed analysts' average estimate of 26.50 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported moderated 21% year-on-year growth in order inflows, compared to 23% growth in the previous quarter.

L&T's revenue from operations rose over 17% to 463.90 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.5000 Indian rupees)

