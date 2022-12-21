Commodities

India's largest winemaker Sula inches up in market debut

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 21, 2022 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sula Vineyards Ltd SULA.NS inched up on its trading debut on Thursday, valuing the wine maker at 30.4 billion Indian rupees ($367.64 million), after drawing a weaker-than-expected response to its initial public offering last week.

The stock listed at 361 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, at a 1.1% premium to its offer price of 357 rupees.

($1 = 82.6900 Indian rupees)

