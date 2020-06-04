India's largest lender to consider raising up to $1.5 bln

US Markets
BENGALURU, June 4 (Reuters) - India's biggest lender, State Bank of India SBI.NS, said on Thursday its board will meet on June 11 to consider raising funds in single or multiple tranches of up to $1.5 billion.

The bank said it will raise the funds during 2020-21 through a public offer, a private placement of senior secured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible currency.

