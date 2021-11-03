India's largest bank SBI reports record $1 bln quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Net profit rose 66.7% to 76.27 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 45.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 74.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

