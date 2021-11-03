India's largest bank SBI reports record $1 bln quarterly profit

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Net profit rose 66.7% to 76.27 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 45.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 74.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters