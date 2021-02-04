SBI

India's largest bank SBI reports 7% fall in quarterly profit

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a 7% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher provisions and a dip in income from its corporate banking operations.

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a 7% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher provisions and a dip in income from its corporate banking operations.

The bank's earnings, though tepid compared to last year due to significant loan recoveries recognized in the year-earlier quarter, highlight a recovery seen in retail lending as the economy returns to normalcy after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, even as concerns around bad loans linger.

The Mumbai-based company's shares, which have risen 22% this year up to last close, were up 2.3%.

Net profit fell to 51.96 billion rupees ($712.73 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from a record profit of 55.83 billion rupees reported a year earlier on the back of resolution of some large bad loan accounts.

Analysts had expected State Bank of India (SBI) to report a profit of 45.1 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Income from the company's corporate banking operations fell nearly 19%, while overall provisions rose to 103.42 billion rupees from 72.53 billion rupees.

($1 = 72.9025 Indian rupees)

