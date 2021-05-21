India's largest bank SBI posts record quarterly profit

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender by assets, posted a record quarterly profit on Friday, as provisions for soured assets slid.

Net profit rose 80% to 64.51 billion rupees ($883.09 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 35.81 billion rupees a year earlier, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 73.0500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

