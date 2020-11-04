India's largest bank SBI posts 52% rise in quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) SBI.NS, the country's largest lender by assets, posted a 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income and a drop in bad loan provisions.

Net profit rose to 45.74 billion rupees ($611.75 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 30.12 billion rupees a year earlier, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average expected Mumbai-based SBI to report a profit of 33.33 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 74.7690 Indian rupees)

