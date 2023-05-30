News & Insights

India's Landmark Cars posts 28% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand

May 30, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian luxury auto dealer Landmark Cars Ltd LANM.NS reported a 28.2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for premium cars.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at 240.6 million rupees ($2.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 187.7 million rupees a year earlier.

India, which was once a small and low-cost automobile market, is now seeing a transition in demand as a rising middle-class eyes premium goods including luxury cars.

The reseller of Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and Volkswagen cars posted a 17.5% rise in its revenue from operations in its second quarterly earnings since its market debut in December 2022.

Shares of Landmark Cars rose as much as 4.65% to a record high of 733 rupees per share after the results.

($1 = 82.7424 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.