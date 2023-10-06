India's Kwality Pharmaceuticals says four people die in fire incident at Punjab plant

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kwality Pharmaceuticals KWAL.BO said four people died after a fire broke out at its plant in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Thursday.

The company said the fire has been brought under control, although production at the plant in Amritsar has been temporarily affected.

Kwality Pharma's shares closed down 12.4% on Friday.

