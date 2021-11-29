India's Kotak Mahindra says cenbank allows LIC to increase stake

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS said on Monday that the country's central bank has allowed state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase its stake in the private-sector lender to up to 9.99%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

