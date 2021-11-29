India's Kotak Mahindra says cenbank allows LIC to increase stake

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Monday that the country's central bank has allowed state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase its stake in the private-sector lender to up to 9.99%.

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS said on Monday that the country's central bank has allowed state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase its stake in the private-sector lender to up to 9.99%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More