India's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly profit surges 51%

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd reported its biggest quarterly profit in at least 17 years on Tuesday on higher interest income.

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS reported its biggest quarterly profit in at least 17 years on Tuesday on higher interest income.

Net profit rose 51.1% to 17.24 billion rupees ($243.15 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 11.42 billion rupees last year, the Mumbai-based private-sector lender said in a filing to the exchanges.

Thirteen analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 15.23 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

However, loan growth during the quarter slowed to 15% versus a growth of 21% in the same period last year, as demand for credit fell across the industry amid a slowdown in domestic consumption.

($1 = 70.9020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More