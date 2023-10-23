India's Kotak Mahindra Bank drops over 2% after naming new CEO

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS fell more than 2% on Monday after it veteran banker Ashok Vaswani as managing director and chief executive.

Shares of the bank fell as much as 2.7% to 1722.45 rupees on Monday.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

