World Markets

India's Kotak Investment Advisors raises $500 mln for new real estate fund

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

November 15, 2022 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Group's asset management arm said on Tuesday it secured a $500 million investment from a unit of the UAE-based sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its $1 billion real estate fund.

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) said it has so far raised, managed or advised over $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series.

"The new platform is primarily targeted at the significant demand for housing in India, which is driven by sustained economic growth and a shortage of urban housing clusters," said Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of ADIA's real estate department.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.