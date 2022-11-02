India's Karnataka Bank shares climb 20% as quarterly profit soars

November 02, 2022 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Karnataka Bank KBNK.NS jumped as much as 20% on Wednesday, marking their biggest percentage gain in over 13 years, after the private lender reported a more-than-three-fold jump in quarterly profit.

Net profit soared to 4.12 billion Indian rupees ($49.8 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 1.26 billion rupees, a year earlier, the company reported after markets closed on Tuesday. ($1 = 82.6850 Indian rupees)

