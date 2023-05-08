India's Kansai Nerolac reports nearly 4-fold profit surge in Q4

BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd KANE.NS reported a nearly four-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by an increase in demand for its decorative paints and a drop in some raw material costs.

The paint maker's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31 rose to 937.7 million rupees ($11.5 million), from 247.3 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, owned by Japan's Kansai Paint Co Ltd 4613.T, rose nearly 13% in the quarter, while its cost of materials consumed fell over 5%.

The company also approved the issue of one bonus share for every two shares.

For further earnings highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Nerolac has reported either a dip in profit or a smaller-than-expected profit growth in three of the last four quarters.

High volatility in crude, which accounts for about 30% of raw material costs, has corrected from its 2022 high of $139.13 per barrel in March last year when it inflated Nerolac's cost of materials consumed to over 18%.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANE.NS

31.30

18.51

11.19

25.85

Buy

12

0.83

0.57

Asian Paints Ltd

ASPN.NS

58.82

38.05

10.60

21.23

Hold

38

0.98

0.66

Berger Paints India Ltd

BRGR.NS

51.33

31.86

11.23

25.73

Hold

23

1.04

0.50

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDG.NS

41.14

24.61

19.69

24.99

Hold

7

0.96

0.25

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7850 Indian rupees

Kansai Nerolac shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HQSxiG

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.