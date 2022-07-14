India's June WPI inflation eases to 15.18% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation INWPI=ECI eased slightly to 15.18% in June from a three-decade high of 15.88% the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

June's figure was lower than the forecast of 15.50% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 12.07% in June 2021.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

