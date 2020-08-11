India's June industrial output shrinks 16.6% y/y, hit by coronavirus

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI contracted 16.6% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, as a monthly measure indicated some recovery in the sector that was hit by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output contraction of 20.0% in June, compared to a revised 33.9% annual contraction in May, the data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans)

