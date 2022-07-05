India's June gold imports treble y/y on price correction - govt source

Contributor
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

India's gold imports in June nearly trebled from year-ago levels on correction in prices and as jewellers replenished inventories after robust sales during a key festival, a government source said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India's gold imports in June nearly trebled from year-ago levels on correction in prices and as jewellers replenished inventories after robust sales during a key festival, a government source said on Tuesday.

The country had imported 49 tonnes of gold in June, compared with 17 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, June imports surged to $2.61 billion from $969 million a year ago, he said, adding that India's gold imports still dropped to 335 tonnes in the first half of 2022 from 493 tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters