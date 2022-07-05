India's June gold imports treble y/y on price correction - govt source

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India's gold imports in June nearly trebled from year-ago levels on correction in prices and as jewellers replenished inventories after robust sales during a key festival, a government source said on Tuesday.

The country had imported 49 tonnes of gold in June, compared with 17 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, June imports surged to $2.61 billion from $969 million a year ago, he said, adding that India's gold imports still dropped to 335 tonnes in the first half of 2022 from 493 tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

