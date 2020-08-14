India's July trade deficit in goods at $4.83 bln - trade ministry

India posted a trade deficit of $4.83 billion in goods in July, after reporting its first trade surplus in over 18 years in the previous month, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Merchandise imports INIMP=ECI contracted 28.40% in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21% to $23.64 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by more than 46% to $88.91 billion during April-July while exports were down 30.21% from the year-ago period to $74.96 billion, the data showed.

