India's July-Sept quarter GDP grew 7.6% - govt

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's economy INGDPQ=ECI expanded 7.6% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.8% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.8% during the three-month period, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((shivangi.acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

