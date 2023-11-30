News & Insights

India's July-Sept quarter GDP grew 7.6% - govt

November 30, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's economy INGDPQ=ECI expanded 7.6% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.8% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.8% during the three-month period, according to a Reuters poll.

