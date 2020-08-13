India's July retail inflation dims chances of rate cut

Contributors
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

India's retail inflation rose to 6.93% in July on higher food prices, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target for a 10th straight month, according to government data released on Thursday.

Recasts, adds details, comments

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation rose to 6.93% in July on higher food prices, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target for a 10th straight month, according to government data released on Thursday.

July's figure was higher than the 6.15% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and 6.23% recorded in June.

Food prices soared due to supply-side disruptions caused by the coronavirus lockdown. They rose 9.62% compared to a jump of 8.72% in June.

The steady rise in coronavirus cases has disrupted the supply chain as lockdowns continue at regional levels.

Fearing a sharp rise in inflation the Reserve Bank of India last week kept interest rates on hold, after reducing the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February. RBI has set its medium term inflation target at 4%.

India's economy is expected to contract more than 4.5% in the current fiscal year, but some analysts do not expect the central bank to cut rates further this year.

"Given the distortions in supply chains and transportation, I don't expect a rate cut in the remaining part of 2020," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, economist at L&T Financial Holdings.

Core inflation for July ranged between 5.8% and 5.9%, according to two analysts.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 104% of a long-term average in August and September, indicating bumper harvests and helping to alleviate some of the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Additional reporting by Chris Peters; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More