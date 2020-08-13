India's July retail inflation at 6.93% - govt

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose to 6.93% in July, as food prices continued to soar due to disrupted supply chains, government data showed on Thursday.

July inflation was higher than the 6.15% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

