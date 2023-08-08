India's July fuel demand up 1.9% year on year

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 1.9% year-on-year in July to about 18.09 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

That compares with 19.36 million tonnes reported in the previous month.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

