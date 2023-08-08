News & Insights

India's July fuel demand up 1.9% year on year

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 08, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 1.9% year-on-year in July to about 18.09 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

That compares with 19.36 million tonnes reported in the previous month.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

