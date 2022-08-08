India's July fuel demand rises 6.1% year-on-year

Adds table and details

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand in July rose 6.1% year-on-year, but fell 5.7% from the previous month, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.62 million tonnes in July, down from 18.68 million tonnes in June.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.81 million tonnes.

Gasoline and gas oil sales by Indian state refiners in July fell from a month earlier as monsoon rains restricted mobility and construction work while high inflation curtailed overall demand for goods, per preliminary sales data.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 1.7% to 2.41 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.2% to 1.14 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 1.4%, while fuel oil use edged up 19.8% in July.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

July

June

May

July

June

May

Diesel

6.64

7.68

7.29

5.53

6.20

5.53

Petrol

2.81

2.97

3.02

2.63

2.41

1.99

LPG

2.41

2.23

2.17

2.37

2.25

2.16

Naphtha

1.14

1.04

0.90

1.21

1.19

1.25

Jet fuel

0.58

0.59

0.60

0.32

0.26

0.27

Kerosene

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.13

0.14

0.14

Fuel Oil

0.56

0.54

0.54

0.47

0.50

0.42

Bitumen

0.44

0.70

0.70

0.43

0.58

0.66

TOTAL

17.62

18.67

18.26

16.60

15.84

14.76

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

