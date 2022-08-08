India's July fuel demand rises 6.1% year-on-year

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

India's fuel demand rose 6.1% in July compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.62 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.81 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 1.7% to 2.41 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.2% to 1.14 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 1.4%, while fuel oil use edged up 19.8% in July.

