India's July consumer inflation eases to 6.71% y/y -govt

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.71% in July, helped by a lower rise in food prices, but remained above the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the seventh month in a row, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.78% in July, compared with 7.01% in the previous month.

