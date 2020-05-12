Oil
GILD

India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

India's Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Adds details on agreement, background on remdesivir

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd JULS.NS said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Gilead has been in talks to expand global supply of the drug, after receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for remdesivir in treating COVID-19 patients.

Under the agreement, Jubilant also gets rights to manufacture the drug and scale up production.

Gilead said earlier this month it was negotiating long-term licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries and that it would provide technology to aid the production.

With no approved treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, interest in remdesivir has been growing around the world.

Gilead said the drug has improved outcomes for people suffering from the respiratory disease and has provided data suggesting it works better when given in the early stages of infection.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    MarketBrief: How to Work Around Historically Low Oil Prices

    Anastasia Amoroso of J.P. Morgan Private Bank discusses how to work around historically low oil prices. Nancy Davis, CIO of Quadratic Capital, discusses her preference for fixed income and offers a contrarian view on the 10-year yield.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular